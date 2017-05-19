Dodge seems to have found another way to win the hearts of true petrolheads: special editions. With the banging release of their Dodge Challenger SRT Demon earlier this year, the American brand left customers hungry for more.

Next in line is a widebody version of the Challenger SRT Hellcat. It looks very similar to the recently released Demon, but badges on the front and rear reveal this car is based on the Hellcat. The test car has a Hellcat hood too, along with wheels and tires that look very different from those of the Demon.

Rumors are the widebody SRT Hellcat is to satisfy those who want the looks of the Demon but don’t want the full on drag racing package. And the associated price tag of course, assuming that the upcoming widebody Challenger SRT will be priced cheaper without all that drag gear. We expect the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat widebody to launch this summer.