As the automotive industry slowly progresses towards the electrification of powertrains, tuners will have to move along with it or risk being phased out. ABT is one of the first to adapt and very recently launched its eMobility Engineering division.

According to ABT Sportsline there is definitely potential in the electric powertrain market. It says it will leverage its seven year expertise in the development of bespoke electric vehicles. A few years ago the tuning brand released the ABT eCaddy and recently it presented the new ABT eCab based on the Volkswagen Transporter T6.

“As a tuner we deal so intensely with complete vehicle architectures, that a technology transfer in other segments was only a matter of time and I personally find alternative drives very exciting, as our recent history shows. We have gained such extensive experience in this field through our projects for the eCaddy, eCab and the development in Formula E, that we now wish to offer our expertise externally, in order to support the idea of electric mobility”, says Managing Director Hans-Jürgen Abt.

The new eMobility engineering department will be responsible for the development and programming of control units, as well as lithium batteries, complete drive trains and the construction of ready-to-drive prototypes.