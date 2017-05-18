Lamborghini recently released a few updates regarding their upcoming luxury SUV, the Lamborghini Urus. The Italian supercar brand’s CEO Stefano Domenicali said that one of the engines available in the new Urus will be a new V8 twin-turbo engine with 650 horsepower.

Electrification and emission regulations, just like many other supercar manufacturers Lamborghini will also soon begin to explore the option of hybrid powertrains. A year after the Urus launch the new V8 twin-turbo engine should become available as a plug-in hybrid as well, said Stefano Domenicali.

Production of the new Urus is set to start next year starting with 1,000 units a year. The brand wants to pick up the pace in the following years, with plans to produce 3,500 SUVs annually starting in 2019. For reference, Lamborghini built 3,500 two-seat sports cars total in 2016.

Lamborghini sold a record 3,457 vehicles worldwide last year, up from 3,245 the year before. The U.S. was its biggest market with 1,041 cars sold, ahead of Japan with 359 and the UK with 326, according to company data. People that are in the market for a Lamborghini may end up on a waiting list. Currently there is a six to eight month wait for the V10 Lamborghini Huracan and a full year wait for customers to take ownership of a brand new Aventador.

As for the Urus, Lamborghini will inaugurate a paint shop to the factory, the first in 54 years. Before that, the supercar brand relied on third party suppliers. The Urus is expected to retail for just below €200,000 starting in the second half of 2018.