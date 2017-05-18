Earlier this year we presented you the first sketches of the Elextra EV electric super sedan. Now the Swiss EV maker revealed more detailed images, as well as the car’s performance specs.

Of the first model, only 100 will be produced. The Swiss EV designer selected a world-renowned production partner in Stuttgart, where all 100 Elextra’s will be hand-built. The Elextra is built around an extremely stiff and strong carbon fiber tub. The carbon fiber body shell ensures additional weight savings of 25 percent over an aluminum body the same size.

Elextra 1 of 4

Powering the Elextra EV is a dual electric motor setup, which diverts torque to all four wheels individually. The car has a combined all-electric output of approximately 680 horsepower, good for an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2.3 seconds. The car’s top speed is limited at 250 km/h.

Also impressive is the car’s projected driving range. Based on an average speed of 100 km/h the four-seat Elextra EV should be able to drive 600 kilometers on a single charge. For more information on the design and company behind the latest ‘Tesla rival’, make sure to read our earlier article.