Mille Miglia 2017 is upon us, one of the most important automotive events of the year which is set to take place from May 18th to 21st. Once again, GTspirit will be attending this momentous rally while providing full coverage through this live blog, hour to hour and day by day.

This year’s edition is extra special because it marks the 90th Anniversary of Mille Miglia.

Mille Miglia 2017 Route

The route remains unchanged, Mille Miglia 2017 will start from Brescia to Rome, and back to Brescia again. Of course there will be stop overs throughout the route including Padova and Parma.



The first leg will see drivers rally from Brescia to Padova having passed through Montecchio Maggiore. Roma will be the final stop for leg two, which will start from Padova. That leg will see drivers pass through Ferrara, San Marino, Gubbio and Temi. The third leg will run from Roma to Parma, stop overs will include Radicofani, Montecatini Terme, Pavullo nel Frignano and Pavullo nel Frignano.

GTspirit at the Mille Miglia 2017

Over 450 cars will be taking part in this year’s Mille Miglia. GTspirit will has a bigger team this year, one with BMW and another with Mercedes-Benz. For Mercedes-Benz, we will concentrate on photography and ambiance of the rally while the BMW team will get to enjoy a full nostalgic drive in a 1937 BMW 328, car #142. A full list of participants can be found here.

We will share more about our cars and preparations in our live blog below!

Mille Miglia History

The Mille Miglia, Italian for 1000 Miles, was an open-road endurance race which took place in Italy twenty-four times from 1927 to 1957. Like the older Targa Florio and later the Carrera Panamericana, the Mille Miglia made Gran Turismo sports cars like Alfa Romeo, BMW, Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes Benz and Porsche famous. Many of these cars fetch multi-million doller prices at auctions today.

Unlike modern day rallying, where cars are released at one-minute intervals with larger professional-class cars going before slower cars, in the Mille Miglia the smaller, slower displacement cars started first. This made organisation simpler as marshals did not have to be on duty for as long a period and it minimised the period that roads had to be closed. From 1949, cars were assigned numbers according to their start time. For example, the 1955 Moss/Jenkinson car, #722, left Brescia at 07:22 (see below), while the first cars had started at 21:00 the previous day. In the early days of the race, even winners needed 16 hours or more, so most competitors had to start before midnight and arrived after dusk – if at all.

The Italians continued to dominate their race after the war, now again on a single big lap through Italy. Mercedes made another good effort in 1952 with the underpowered Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, scoring second with the German crew Karl Kling/Hans Klenk that later in the year would win the Carrera Panamericana. Caracciola, in a comeback attempt, was fourth.

Few other non-Italians managed podium finishes in the 1950s, among them Juan Manuel Fangio, Peter Collins and Wolfgang von Trips. In 1955, Mercedes made another attempt at winning the MM, this time with careful preparation and a more powerful car, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR which was based on the Formula One car (Mercedes-Benz W196), entirely different from their sports cars carrying the 300 SL name.

After 10 hours, 7 minutes and 48 seconds, Moss/Jenkinson arrived in Brescia in their Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR with the now famous #722, setting the event record at an average of 157.650 km/h (97.96 mph) which was fastest ever on this 1,597 km (992 mi) variant of the course, not to be beaten in the remaining two years.

The race was banned after two fatal crashes in 1957. From 1958 to 1961, the event resumed as a rallying-like round trip at legal speeds with a few special stages driven at full speed, but this was discontinued also.

Since 1977, the “Mille Miglia” has been reborn as a regularity race for classic and vintage cars. Participation is limited to cars, produced no later than 1957, which had attended (or were registered) to the original race. The route (Brescia-Rome round trip) is similar to that of the original race, maintaining the point of departure / arrival in Viale Venezia in Brescia.

Live Blog

Live Blog Starts Here…