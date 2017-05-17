Bugatti just opened the crown jewel of their showroom collection in Dubai. The hypercar brand’s largest showroom is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the central veins of the wealthy Emirate city.

The French super sports car manufacturer’s facility in Dubai is the 15th location in the brand’s global dealership network. The fancy 240 square meter showroom is courtesy of the long-standing partnership between Bugatti and local Al Habtoor Motors. There was plenty of reason to invest in the flagship showroom: with 30 orders for the new Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealership.

Bugatti UAE is also responsible for servicing the world’s largest fleet of Veyrons, 55 to be exact. For the occasion the new Bugatti Chiron was shipped over to the rich oil state. Shortly after the opening celebrations the 1,500 hp hypercar will embark on a tour in the region.