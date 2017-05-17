Here are the latest spy shots of the upcoming BMW i8 Spyder. The open-top plug-in hybrid sports car is due for reveal next year.

Most exciting are the expected changes in the car’s powertrain. The combined output from its 1.5-liter three-cylinder and electric motor hybrid setup stands to increase from 362 horsepower to over 400 hp. Developments in BMW’s i8 Formula E safety car also hint at a battery pack upgrade.

The battery pack of the Formula E safety car has recently been upgraded from 7.1 kWh to 10 kWh. This should translate to a significantly increased driving range of about 50 percent. For more information regarding the i8 facelift and new i8 Spyder, make sure to read our earlier article.

