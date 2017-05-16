The latest model in a string of limited edition vehicles celebrating Mercedes-AMG’s 50th anniversary is this Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edition 50. Only 50 will be made and they are all exclusive to Japan.

Given that it’s a special edition, this G 63 is packed with options and exclusivities. The SUV’s color is ‘Mauritius Blue’ and its front apron is finished in contrasting black. The contrasting black further adorns the G’s roofline, standard 20-inch wheels, mirror caps, rear bumper, wheel arches and the iconic spare tire cast.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 50 1 of 3

Japanese customers that are in the market for this exclusive G 63 can choose from four different interiors: all black, black and saddle brown, black and tan leather, and black and cream leather. The luxurious interior space is then finished with complementary Mauritius Blue stitching.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Edition 50 comes with a price tag of 22.2 million Yen, which is roughly €180,000 or $195,000.