Californian automaker Revzani has just released pricing of their first production car, the Beast Alpha. The 400 horsepower sports car is priced from $95,000.

Revzani already showed the Beast performance roadster back in 2015. In 2016 it debuted a redesign, the Beast Alpha coupe with revolutionary sidewinder doors. Today the Beast Alpha is being released for the 2018 model year with a price tag starting from $95,000.

2018 Rezvani Beast Alpha 1 of 9

The stylish sports coupe is powered by a 400 hp Rotrex supercharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a Cosworth tune. Because of the car’s lightweight body and total curb weight of approximately 2,000 pounds(907 kg), the Beast Alpha is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Optionally the car’s curb weight can be further brought down to 1,950 pounds (884 kg) using a carbon fiber body.

For those who want more power and precision, Revzani offer the Beast Alpha X. The range topping sports car from Revzani starts from $159,000 and features the same 2.5-liter engine which has been tuned to produce upwards of 525 horsepower. The resulting performance stats are impressive: 0-60 mph takes just 3.2 seconds. Additionally the curb weight of the Revzani Beast Alpha X can be brought down to just 1,650 pounds.

Would you buy one?