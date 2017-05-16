Californian automaker Revzani has just released pricing of their first production car, the Beast Alpha. The 400 horsepower sports car is priced from $95,000.

Revzani already showed the Beast performance roadster back in 2015. In 2016 it debuted a redesign, the Beast Alpha coupe with revolutionary sidewinder doors. Today the Beast Alpha is being released for the 2018 model year with a price tag starting from $95,000.

The stylish sports coupe is powered by a 400 hp Rotrex supercharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a Cosworth tune. Because of the car’s lightweight body and total curb weight of approximately 2,000 pounds(907 kg), the Beast Alpha is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Optionally the car’s curb weight can be further brought down to 1,950 pounds (884 kg) using a carbon fiber body.

For those who want more power and precision, Revzani offer the Beast Alpha X. The range topping sports car from Revzani starts from $159,000 and features the same 2.5-liter engine which has been tuned to produce upwards of 525 horsepower. The resulting performance stats are impressive: 0-60 mph takes just 3.2 seconds. Additionally the curb weight of the Revzani Beast Alpha X can be brought down to just 1,650 pounds.

Would you buy one?

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

There are no comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *