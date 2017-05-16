We recently brought you news of the Nio EP9 electric supercar breaking the Nurburgring lap record, beating the likes of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and Porsche 918 Spyder with a blistering 6m 45.900s lap. That’s also quicker than the Pagani Zonda R (6.47) and the Radical SR8 LM (6.48).

The official video has now been released of this momentous record attempt that ended in sucess, making the Nio EP9 not only the fastest electric car at the Nurburgring but also the fastest car overall.

The NIO EP9 Electric Car’s lap is a full 19 seconds faster than the time it set in October 2016. It goes 6 seconds faster than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and 2 seconds quicker than the Radical SR8LM. The NIO EP9’s Electric Car features a full MegaWatt of power, equivalent to 1,342 bhp, with a top speed of 313kph (194mph). It is said to accelerate from 0-200kph (0-124mph) in 7.1 seconds. Last month, NIO announced that it plans to produce a second batch of ten EP9s. The NIO EP9 will be priced at 1.48 million USD.