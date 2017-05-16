BMW Chairman of the Board of Management Harald Krüger announced the arrival of a new concept car at the company’s annual general meeting last week. The Bavarian automaker released a first teaser of their upcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe which is expected to make its debut next year.

Along with a teaser the brand said it will present a design study of the 8 Series Coupe at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 26th. The concept vehicle explores design traits and levels of contemporary luxury that we can expect on the actual 8 Series Coupe.

“The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our line-up – a slice of pure automotive fascination,” says Krüger, looking ahead to the new model. “The 8 Series Coupe will underpin our claim to leadership in the luxury segment. I can tell you today that this will be a true luxury sports coupe.”