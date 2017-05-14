Sebastien Buemi is the winner of the Monaco ePrix 2017 that concluded yesterday at the famous Monaco street circuit. The Swiss driver who also drives for Toyota in WEC now leads the championship away from Lucas Di Grassi by 15 points. Speaking of Di Grassi, the ABT Audi driver crossed the finish line in second place. Renault leads the teams’ standings with 152 points away from ABT Audi with 115 points.

Buemi started the race from pole position, and never relinquished the place till chequered flag. Di Grassi edged closer after the pit stops but the Renault managed to stay ahead till race end. Mahindra driver Nick Heidfeld claimed the final spot on the podium. Sam Bird was on course for a top finish but the DS Virgin Racing driver retired after hitting the barriers.

Monaco ePrix 2017 1 of 28

Photos by Rajan Jangda

Fourth place went to NEXTEV Nio driver Nelson Piquet Jr after an epic battle with TeCheetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne who crashed out after hitting the barriers during that battle. The safety car was out after that incident, Piquet managed to get back to racing but behind him was Maro Engel who was not having it either. Engel managed to cruise home in fifth place driving for Venturi Fe.

Felix Rosenqvist put the other Mahindra car in sixth ahead of the Daniel Abt Audi. Eighth place went to ex F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez. Nico Prost took ninth in the other Renault racer while Mitch Evans rounded off the top ten in his Jaguar Racing car.

The next round heads over to Paris, a week from now.