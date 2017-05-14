Johan Kristoffersson won the World RX of Belgium at Mettet today, the first victory for PSRX Volkswagen Team Sweden, increasing their lead in the teams’ standings. Even more, Petter Solberg finished third to give his team a double podium, this was his first podium of a season that has been largely dominated by reigning champion Mattias Ekstrom.

The VW team managed to dominate pretty much of Mettet RX, first was Solberg who won Q1, with Kristoffersson finishing second. But as for Q2, Q3 and Q4…it was the Kristoffersson who won each and everyone of them. That said, his victory was unquestionable up until semi final 1 where showers of rain proved hard for his Golf GTI. He had a slow start and this was when Timmy Hansen rose to the challenge in his Peugeot 208 WRX.

Hansen started the final in high spirits, he edged away from the fleet with the exception of Solberg who claimed the lead immediately. But the two time champion ran wide allowing Hansen to jump into the lead, and while trying to rejoin, Solberg clashed with Andreas Bakkerud which ultimately forced the Ford driver to retire.

World RX of Belgium 1 of 19

At this point, Ekstrom had managed to climb all the way to the top and was running second behind Hansen. But the defending champion was yet to take his joker lap. Hansen meanwhile met his fate when a front puncture destroyed his hopes of a win, it was at this point when Kristoffersson saw an opportunity, passing through with ease. The fight was left between Hansen and Solberg as Ekstrom was forced to take his joker lap. Hansen claimed second place away from Solberg by a mere 0.011s.

Ekstrom finished fourth ahead of Eriksson and Bakkerud.

The next stop is Great Britain on May 26th.