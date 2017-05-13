The NIO EP9 Electric Car has recorded a new Nurburgring lap record. Comprehensively beating times set by Porsche, Lamborghini and even barely-road-legal British manufacturers Radical! The stunning 6 minute 45 second time is all the impressive considering that the EP9 is entirely powered by electricity.

The NIO EP9 Electric Car’s lap is a full 19 seconds faster than the time it set in October 2016. It goes 6 seconds faster than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and 2 seconds quicker than the Radical SR8LM. There is no video evidence of the lap at the moment and the details are thin on the ground. However, if the time is legitimate, the NIO EP9 Electric Car would be the fastest production car ever to lap the Nurburgring.

NIO EP9 1 of 7

The NIO EP9’s Electric Car features a full MegaWatt of power, equivalent to 1,342 bhp, with a top speed of 313kph (194mph). It is said to accelerate from 0-200kph (0-124mph) in 7.1 seconds. Last month, NIO announced that it plans to produce a second batch of ten EP9s, six have been produced to date. The NIO EP9 will be priced at 1.48 million USD.

Hopefully we get some video evidence and confirmation of the driver in the upcoming days. Until then, the lap seems very impressive on paper!