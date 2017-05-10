This low mileage Supernova Silver McLaren P1 is currently for sale in the US at $2,399,000. The limited-built plug-in hybrid hypercar has only 797 miles on the odometer and is packed with options.

P1 chassis number #291 / 375 was first registered in the US in 2015. Given its low mileage, it’s clear that this 900 hp+ beast has been kept in its cage for most of its short life. It’s in pristine condition and is finished in one of McLaren’s ‘elite colors’: Supernova Silver, a $10,850 option.

Further included as standard features are ultra-lightweight forged alloy wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, the extendable rear wing and adjustable under body front flaps, the characteristic dihedral doors and of course McLaren’s seamless dual clutch 7-speed gearbox.

The interior of this example is finished in neutral black, blending matt carbon fiber inserts with black Alcantara leather.

