Prior Design revealed their latest widebody kit for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé. The PD65CC kit significantly enhances the C-Class’ road presence by giving it more muscular proportions.

Included in the PD65CC package are a custom front bumper with significantly enlarged air intakes, a front add-on spoiler, large front fenders, royally sculpted side skirts, a wider bumper at the rear and a distinctive rear diffuser that incorporates the characteristic rectangular tailpipes.

Prior Design Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 1 of 11

The entire bodykit is made of a fiberglass-duraflex mix. The bodykit guarantees the ultimate stability at higher speeds and its surface makes for easy and inexpensive paint jobs. Prior Design further ensures that no alterations to existing parts have to be made in order to fit the widebody kit.

On the inside Prior Design also offers a range personalization options including Alcantara leather, bespoke badging and contrasting stitching. Exclusive interiors are specially designed upon request. Additionally Prior Design can optionally fit your C-Class coupe with a custom exhaust system, a set of custom wheels, and one of their custom suspension kits.