Ferrari chief technology officer Michael Leiters recently confirmed that the LaFerrari’s limited-edition replacement is set to launch in three to five years from now. He further said the LaFerrari successor ‘will be born from new innovations’.

Leiters further commented that Ferrari first needs to get its roadmap of technology and innovation finalized. The supercar brand really wants to undertake something completely new, he said. It won’t be a road car with a Formula 1 engine like they once pioneered with the Ferrari F50.

“The roadmap will be finished in about six months,” Leiter said. “So my guess is that we could be three to five years away from a new limited-edition hypercar. Part of the plan is to ensure that the technology used in the next hypercar can be cascaded through the rest of the range.”