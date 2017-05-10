Cars & Coffee events are being organized all over the world. One of the most famous is the annual event in Brescia, Italy, but the ones organized in the Middle East are packed with all sorts of automotive eye candy too.

One of the most recent Cars & Coffee events was organized in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. It was already the 10th edition and the participating supercars were nothing short of stunning. Ferrari, Pagani, Porsche and Lamborghini were by far the most well-represented brands at the event.

Cars and Coffee Riyadh 1 of 27

Some of the main highlights were a Pagani Zonda Tricolore, Pagani Huayra, Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari F12 TDF and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722. The occasion was also used to locally unveil the brand new Lexus LC 500.

From the older Ford GT, Lamborghini Diablo and Ferrari Enzo to a pack of Aventadors and the extravagance of the Brabus G 500 4×4 squared, this Cars and Coffee event had it all! For a full overview make sure to watch the video on Youtube.