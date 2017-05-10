The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is set to arrive at UK showrooms in July this year and prices have just been revealed. Built at Honda’s Swindon plant, UK customers are in for a good deal.

The entry level Civic Type R comes in at £30,995 with the GT version warranting an additional £2,000. Customers that would be interested in financing their new hot hatch are looking at PCP pricing of under £300 a month for the entry level version. It’s a three year 5.9% contract.

Honda Civic Type-R 1 of 10

As with the outgoing model, customers who put in that extra £2,000 for the GT version will benefit from blind spot information including cross traffic monitor, dual zone climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, Honda CONNECT with Garmin Navigation, wireless charging, high power audio, and LED front fog lights.

Phil Webb, Head of Cars at Honda UK, commented: “As with the previous generation, we are fully expecting a huge demand for the Civic Type R. The order bank is already open and we are experiencing strong interest off the back of the launch at the Geneva Motor Show in March – and this is before our customers have even taken a test drive.”

For more information on the new 2017 Honda Civic Type R, make sure to read our earlier article from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show!