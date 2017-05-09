We are getting closer to the launch date of the BMW M2 facelift. With the upcoming market launch of the extreme BMW M2 CS (Club Sport) set for next year, it is expected that the Bavarian automaker first gives the regular M2 a minor revamp.

The M2 CS is rumored to get the twin-turbocharged S55 engine from the BMW M3 and M4, which is good for 400 hp, 30 hp more than today’s standard M2 (370 hp). The facelift M2, which expected to make its debut later this year as a 2018 model, will not get the twin-turbocharged engine.

Most upgrades will be cosmetic, although it would make sense for BMW to up the performance of the regular M2 as well. The latest M240i, powered by the new B48 single-turbo straight-six, already produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. That is more than close to the range topping M2, which currently produces 370 hp and 465 Nm of torque.