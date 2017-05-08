RevoZport used their technology and engineering prowess to stun us with the M2 Raze a few months ago. The comprehensive modifications gave the M2 an aggression that many thought the car lacked from the factory. A Raze equipped M2 is a sight to behold and here we see a car that has been treated to a very eccentric purple wrap that makes the car pop.

BMW M2 Raze 1 of 5

The Raze kit is made up of a plethora of different components. At the front there is a 3 way adjustable front splitter (Street, Sport and Track setup) with cooling vents that channel cold air directly to the brake discs to reduce performance loss. The canards around the front bumper vents not only looks fantastic but push more air to the oil cooler and aid engine cooling at all times while the vented hood looks mean and draws hot air out from the radiator.

Moving around to the profile of the car, the door sills extend to part of the rear wheel arch adding to the muscular fender-flares. Towards the back, you will see the statement GT spoiler designed with a swan neck mount which from the CFD (Computer fluid dynamics) that shows the support mounted from the top of the spoiler blade. Finally, the vented diffuser is designed not only to provide better ground effect but also vent heat from the exhaust muffler. Performance is also upgraded from the original 370hp to a whopping 480hp, courtesy of the free-flow lightweight titanium exhaust, ECU and intake system. The package comes together beautifully, particularly in this stunning color scheme!