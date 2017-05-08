A second straight win by Mirko Bortolotti and Christian Engelhart in the #63 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 at Brands Hatch this past weekend saw them jump to the top of the drivers’ standings. They came from Monza with a dominant win during the first round of the endurance cup, and repeated the same victory in the UK during the second Sprint Series round at Brands Hatch.

Things were looking even brighter for sister car, the #19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 which was looking for a P2 finish but a driveshaft problem ruled them out of contention and ultimately forced them to retire. Engelhart and Bortolotti started from pole and never relinquished the position till chequered flag. The last two positions on the podium went to Audi teams, this was after the #88 AKKA ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the #99 ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3 made contact on the pitlane, allowing the #2 Belgian Audi Club Team WRT R8 LMS and the #17 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS to battle for the positions.

Blancpain GT Series - Brands Hatch 2017 1 of 24

Stuart Leonard and Robin Frijns claimed second the the WRT car while Markus Winkelhock and Will Stevens sealed a double podium for Audi by finishing third in the #2 car.

Fourth place went to Jules Szymkowiak and Fabian Schiller who also won the Silver Cup in the #85 HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3. Their win was however short lived after they picked up a 30s penalty for making contact with the #75 ISR Audi. The #98 Rowe Racing BMW M6 finished fifth ahead of the #5 Belgian Club Audi R8 and Maximilian Buhk and Franck Perera in the #84 HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3.

David Fumanelli and Lewis Williamson finished 12th overall but inherited the Silver Cup win from HTP Motorsport in their #42 Strakka Motorsport McLaren 650S GT3. The #55 AF Corse Ferrari was second in the Silver Cup category, last spot on this podium went to the #67 Attempto Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

The Pro-Am Cup win went to Rinaldi Racing drivers Alexander Mattschull and Daniel Keilwitz in the #333 Ferrari 488 GT3. The #39 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 came in second in this class, with the #87 AKKA ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 picking up the final podium spot.

The second round of the Endurance Cup will take place on 13th May at Silverstone.