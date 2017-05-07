Big win for Russian and Ford driver Alexey Lukyanuk who scored an outright victory at the FIA ERC Rally Islas Canarias this weekend. Lukyanuk managed to win 10 of 12 stages in his Ford Fiesta R5. In the previous round, he crashed out of the lead but has more than made up for it with the Canary Islands victory.

FIA ERC Rally Islas Canarias 2017 Results

1 Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)/Alexey Arnautov (RUS) Ford Fiesta R5 2h05m51.8s

2 Kajetan Kajetanowicz (POL)/Jarek Baran (POL) Ford Fiesta R5 +57.2s

3 Bruno Magalhães (PRT)/Hugo Magalhães (PRT) ŠKODA Fabia R5 +1m03.6s

4 Iván Ares (ESP)/José Pintor (ESP) Hyundai i20 R5 +1m15.4s

5 Luis Monzón (ESP)/José Carlos Deniz (ESP) Ford Fiesta R5 +1m28.7s

6 José María López (ESP)/Borja Rozada (ESP) Peugeot 208 T16 +1m33.8s

7 Cristian García (ESP)/Eduardo Gonzalez (ESP) Ford Fiesta R5 +1m41.4s

8 Sylvain Michel (FRA)/Jérôme Degout (FRA) ŠKODA Fabia R5 +1m43.7s

9 Bryan Bouffier (FRA)/Denis Giraudet (FRA) Ford Fiesta R5 +2m23.2s

10 Marijan Griebel (DEU)/Stefan Kopczyk (DEU) ŠKODA Fabia R5 +1m34.4s +2m37.1s

Second place went to reigning ERC champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz in yet another Ford Fiesta R5, a double podium for the manufacturer. Skoda Fabia R5 driver Bruno Magalhães finished third and is currently top in the standings with 63 points, Lukyanuk is second with 46 points ahead of Kajetanowicz who has 35 points.

Magalhães was sure of a second place finish, he started day 2 ahead of Kajetanowicz but dump conditions did not favor him, he was also a stranger to the route. After losing time and dropping to third in the early hours, the Skoda driver managed to close the gap to 4.1s.

Rally Islas Canarias 2017 1 of 26

Fourth place went to Hyundai i20 R5 driver Iván Ares co-driven by José Pintor and finishing ahead of Ford driver Luis Monzón. Pepe López finished sixth but first in the ERC Under 28 category driving a Peugeot 208 T16. Cristian García finished seventh ahead of the Skoda of Sylvain Michel, Bryan Bouffier in a similar Fiesta R5 while Marijan Griebel completed the top ten in a Skoda.

ERC 2 victory went to Tibor Érdi Jr in a new Mitsubishi Evo X while Chris Ingram won ERC3 and ERC Under 27 as well driving an Opel Adam R2. The ERC Ladies Trophy went to Emma Falcón in a Citroen DS3 while the coveted Colin McRae ERC Flat Out Trophy was won by José Suárez.

Photos: Alexandre Guillaumot, Gregory Lenormand, Thomas Fenêtre