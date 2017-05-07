Mattias Ekstrom was a busy man this weekend, racing both in the DTM and FIA World Rallycross. The later was a piece of cake for the EKS Swedish driver, who managed to win the race to mark his third straight victory of the season and ultimately extend his lead in the championship.

Ekstrom had a slow qualifying in the first two sessions and ended up in ninth overall but thanks to two P3 finishes in Q3 and Q4 he was able to make it to semifinals with the right momentum. He went ahead to win his semi final 2 beating Timmy Hansen and teammate Toomas Heikkinen who finished second and third respectively.

Hockenheim RX 2017 1 of 28

Johan Kristoffersson won semi final 1 after beating session pole starter Sebastian Loeb who finished third behind Kristoffersson’s teammate Petter Solberg in SF 2. Driving a VW Golf GTI, Kristoffersson started from second place but his car bogged allowing Ekstrom to move ahead, a position he held till chequered flag.

Hansen finished third in his Peugeot 208 WRX, after an epic battle with Solberg which saw the PSRX team owner climb to third when Hansen took his joker lap but the young Peugeot driver claimed his position back on lap 3. Solberg finished fourth ahead of Loeb and Heikkinen.

Ekstrom continues to lead the championship now with 85 points ahead of second placed Kristoffersson with 69 points. Solberg is third with 62 points, together with his teammate, they lead the teams’ standings with 131 points ahead of EKS with 114 points.

The next round will be the World RX of Belgium on May 12.

Photos: Paulo Maria, FIA Rallycross