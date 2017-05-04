During last month’s Top Marques car frenzy in Monaco you may have spotted this 740 hp orange chrome matt Mercedes-AMG S 63 by Fostla.de roam around the city. The German tuner built up quite a name for itself and is known for its extravagant conversions.

For this Mercedes-AMG S 63 coupé, the tuner ‘borrowed’ the widebody aero kit from Prior Design and finished it with an eye-popping shade of matt orange. Making use of stage 2 chip tuning, the German tuner managed to squeeze an extra 155 hp out of the 5.5-liter V8 Biturbo engine. The 740 hp Fostla S 63 certainly comes with performance to match its provocative appearance.

On the side impressive anthracite metallic powder coated 15-spoke rims compliment the flared wheel arches and matt body paint. To make the design stand out even more, the custom S 63 comes with a lowering module that can be controlled via the car’s steering wheel.

