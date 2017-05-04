Techart just revealed the new Techart GrandGT based on the latest Porsche Panamera. For now the refinement program remains purely aesthetic, with Techart powerkits and exhaust system due for release in the second half of 2017.

Available from June 2017, customers can opt for a dynamic looking aerodynamic widebody kit that increases the Panamera’s bodywidth by 80 mm. At the front the bespoke kit comes with an integrated front splitter and larger air intakes with an optimized air flow feeding into the intercoolers and braking system.

The GrandGT also sports a noticeably more muscular bonnet, which is entirely made out of carbon fiber. The muscular shapes and design lines continue on the side of the Panamera towards the rear, which is 30 mm wider than the front. The rear comes with a custom rear diffuser that incorporates four distinctive fins and a set of carbon fiber trimmed titanium double-tailpipes. A large rear wing finishes off the GrandGT’s bespoke appearance.

Techart GrandGT 1 of 11

21-inch wheels is as large as it gets straight from the Porsche factory. Techart has got you covered if you want even bigger rims. The GrandGT aero kit comes with 22-inch weight-optimized Formula IV alloy wheels shod with tires measuring 285/30 ZR 22 at the front and 335/25 ZR 22 at the rear. The finish and color of the wheels are fully customizable to match the customer’s exterior paint.

More personalization is available for the Panamera’s interior. Techart has a large in-house upholstery division that takes care of the most special preferences. The interior is further complimented by the finest Alcantara leather and lacquered or carbon fiber refined surfaces and inserts.

Upon request the standard Porsche steering wheel can be replaced by a Techart type-7 sport steering wheel with a smaller diameter (360 mm). The custom steering wheel is just as much a work of art as the rest of the interior. Customers can have it fully customized according to their wildest imaginations, incorporating a blend of leather, lacquered trims, carbon fiber segments, leather piping and more. Even the paddle shifters can be refined with Techart’s paddle trims.