In this video, South African driver David Perel takes us through the first round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup at Monza. A dramatic race that saw a dozen participants drop out of the race before making it to the first corner, including our very own Perel.

Perel had just picked up a new car that weekend, a Ferrari 488 GT3 which ran well from free practice, through qualifying up to the ill fated moment in the main race. The video pretty much shows what happened – the #7 Bentley is seen pushing the #19 Grasser Huracan GT3 out of the track, the Huracan then spins amidst heavy traffic that was just beginning to open up, which ultimately resulted to multiple collisions. The Bentley was handed a 15s stop and go penalty which they failed to serve in time, forcing the stewards to black flag the car.

Watch more of that dramatic race in Perel’s video and let us know what you think in the comments.