Just a few days ago we brought you the news of a very rare Ferrari F40 that went up in flames during a road trip. The 488 GTB is not nearly as rare, but the details of this crash are almost equally stunning.

The owner of this brand new Ferrari 488 GTB lost control and ended up in a ditch just after taking delivery of his brand new supercar. The odometer reads only 69 miles and according to the photographer the car was not insured.

The photos were presumably taken in Northern Ireland and by the looks of it the driver is lucky he didn’t end up in a tree. The passenger side of the grey 488 seems to have suffered the most, although it all looks repairable. But without insurance, we can imagine this guy’s smile after just taking delivery of his brand new supercar quickly disappeared.

Ferrari 488 GTB 1 of 4

Photos by Seacat Belfast