Another road legal McLaren P1 GTR is headed for auction. Saturday May 27th prospect buyers have the opportunity to put in their bid at RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba auction.

The track oriented 2016 McLaren P1 GTR was the 12th of 27 examples to be converted for road use by Lanzante Motorsport. In total 58 P1 GTR’s were built, 31 of which are not allowed to drive on open roads. This specific GTR comes from a first owner that only put 360 kilometers on the clock and is set to bring in an estimated €3.2 to €3.6 million.

McLaren P1 GTR 1 of 14

This P1 GTR is undoubtedly the most capable road legal McLaren money can buy. The GTR produces 986 horsepower (up 82 hp from the conventional P1) and is about 110 pounds lighter than the normal P1. This example was delivered to Lanzante straight from the McLaren assembly line, where it was converted for road legal use for £240,000 with the blessing of McLaren.

The fact it’s far more powerful and capable than the original P1 and because there will only be 27 of these monsters on open roads, this P1 GTR is far more desired than its ‘standard’ hybrid hypercar sibling, of which 375 were produced.