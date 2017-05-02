While we are still anxiously waiting for the new 2018 Corvette ZR1, its open-top sibling has already been spied testing at GM’s Milford proving grounds. While the news of a convertible in the making is exciting, the discussion of the ZR1’s engine is still dominant.

Recently the 2018 Corvette ZR1 was spotted testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany. Currently the debate and speculation about the ZR1 engine are still ongoing. There are rumors that the ZR1 will be powered by the LT4 V8 from the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1 and will gain a supercharger.

Other voices put their money on the all-new LT5 DOHC V8, the engine said to be more suited for the mid-engined C8 Corvette. Regardless of the engine, it has been more or less confirmed that the new Corvette ZR1 will feature the new 10-speed automatic gearbox that GM and Ford have developed together.