Porsche specialist Techart exists 30 years and just revealed a celebratory edition of their Techart Magnum Sport based on the Porsche Cayenne. The Techart Magnum Sport Edition 30 Years sports a unique design and produces an impressive 720 horsepower.

Visually the Techart Magnum Sport special edition stands out through a dynamically shaped three-part front splitter and additional winglets inside the big air intakes at the front. The custom parts, of which the splitter is also optionally available in carbon fiber, visually bring the tuned Cayenne closer to the surface and articulate a wider and more aggressive appearance.

The custom front apron comes with integrated Techart LED daytime running lights and a simple but elegant three-lined center radiator grille. The tuner added some more visual ‘muscle’ to the bonnet by fitting a Techart Aero Engine Lid entirely made out of carbon fiber.

On the side the Magnum Sport impresses with prominent wheel arches and matching side skirts. The rear is adorned by a powerful looking rear diffuser that can be detached if customers still want to use their trailer hook. More sculpted air outlets are visible on the side of the rear and a subtle spoiler lip extends out of the rear just above the taillights. A distinctive aerodynamic roof spoiler finishes off the SUV’s extravagant bodykit.

With the unique exterior comes a handcrafted interior mixing pristine materials such as Alcantara leather, lacquered details and carbon fiber. The details go as far as bespoke instrument clusters and Sport Chrono gauge dials. Further personalization comes in the form of decorative stitching all around and special ‘Magnum Sport’ labeling.

720hp Techart Magnum 1 of 12

Techart offers several powerkits for the Cayenne, the most powerful of which boosts output to 720 hp (529 kW) and 920 Nm of torque. The extra power translates to a 0-100 km/h acceleration of just 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 311 km/h. Techart will gladly provide customers with a soundtrack to match and offer a custom sport exhaust system with carbon fiber sport tailpipes.

A custom Techart air suspension module is also part of the program. The custom suspension setup now comes with the automatic parking level function, automatically lowering the Magnum once its parked to show off its powerful stance. Icing on the cake are the 22-inch TECHART Formula IV wheels, which are offered in different color schemes to match the brake calipers.