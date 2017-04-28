Arguably the most impressive Cars and Coffee event worldwide is the one that is being organized annually in Brescia, Italy. Every year around this time some of the world’s biggest collectors dust off their shiny whips and show them off to thousands of enthusiasts at the beautiful Parco Giardino Sigurtà.

This year’s edition took place earlier this month at the picturesque location in Italy. Carefully positioned on the freshly mowed lawns of the park were about 300 supercars, as always neatly categorized by brand. 80 of those were Ferrari’s, including two F40s, one Enzo, a LaFerrari, F12 TDF, 599 GTO, fifteen 458 Speciale and twelve 430 Scuderia, along with a 488 70th Anniversary.

Photos courtesy of Guillaume Siegel Photographie

Porsche was also well represented with around 70 cars, including two Porsche 918 Spyder with Weissach package. Traditionally the other prominent Italian supercar brand, Lamborghini, was also well represented: two Aventador SV, a Miura, a Countach, a Diablo and a Murcielago made it out to the event.

Further highlights were three McLaren 675LT and two SLR McLaren’s, as well as a Bugatti Veyron and a host of cars from other brands including Bentley, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce.