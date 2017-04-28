Four Seasons just opened their Surf Club property in Surfside, Florida. Packed with tradition, the Four Seasons hotel group breathes new life into the luxury property that was first opened on New Year’s eve back in 1930.

The picturesque Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club features 77 guest rooms, a selection of hotel residences, Le Sirenuse Restaurant and Champagne Bar, three pools, a pristine beach, and a Spa and Wellness Center.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club 1 of 6

Located at the Northern beaches of Miami the property offers direct access to the beach. Preserving the property’s heritage was an important task during its extensive renovation, explains Nadim Ashi, owner of the property: “We haven’t let go of anything less than excellence. We believe that if you create something unique it will last. We have not created The Surf Club, but we have a commitment to ensure that what we are doing has integrity, culture and quality at its heart. It needs to be alive and loved.”

Pritzker-prize winning architect Richard Meier was commissioned to design three buildings that frame and flank the older property. The interior of the revived hotel was designed by Parisian interior architect Joseph Dirand. The highlights are five Cabana Studios that pay homage to The Surf Club’s unique cabana culture, situated on the original Cabana Row, and the spa and wellness area which includes a steam cabin, sauna and showers, as well as a mixed traditional hammam offering.