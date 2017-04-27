Viceroy Hotel Group recently opened a brand new five star property on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The striking 16-story landmark was designed by Yabu Pushelberg and NAO Taniyama and Associates, and offers unobstructed views of its surroundings including the skyline of Dubai Marina and the over 800 meters tall Burj Khalifa skyscraper.

The hotel features 477 rooms and suites, including 352 guestrooms, 85 suites and 40 hotel apartments. The opening of the Viceroy Palm Jumeirah in Dubai marks another step in the hotel group’s aggressive growth strategy, with forthcoming properties in Argentina, Chicago, Colombia, Panama, Portugal and Turkey to open in due course.

One of the most breathtaking design features is the large glass cube at the heart of the building. It provides guests with a striking view over the 60-meter long pool, the ocean and beyond. The interior of the hotel is mainly finished with a warm palette of brushed bronze, light and dark wood, and classy marble in all the bathrooms.

Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai 1 of 9

Guests also have plenty of venues to choose from when it comes to dining and drinking. For a drink guests are welcome at Elevate, an elegant winebar on the building’s 13th floor; in the lobby lounge or at the pool bar. Light bites are available at the beach club and ‘Delisserie’. For a proper dinner or lunch guests are invited to ‘BLVD on One’, a global brasserie; Maiden Shanghai, a culinary experience through the Asian kitchen; and Quattro Passi, an outpost of two Michelin-starred chef Antonio Mellino.

Finally there are plenty of amenities for guests to enjoy, including a gigantic 1,675 square meters spa with 14 treatment rooms, a spa pool, relaxation lounge, spa café, fully equipped gym and personal training sessions. The building’s 14th floor comprises the vista ballroom, which offers space for up to 350 guests and boasts panoramic views over the Arabian Gulf.

Rates at the Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai start from $259 USD per night.