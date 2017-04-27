Chevrolet is currently working on tweaking their upcoming Corvette ZR1 to perfection. It’s just a few more months until the American brand raises the covers and reveals the brand new Corvette.

Recently the 2018 Corvette ZR1 was spotted testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany. Most exciting will be the contents of the car’s engine compartment. Currently the debate and speculation about the ZR1 engine are still ongoing. There are rumors that the ZR1 will be powered by the LT4 V8 from the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1 and will gain a supercharger.

Other voices put their money on the all-new LT5 DOHC V8, the engine said to be more suited for the mid-engined C8 Corvette. Regardless of the engine, it has been more or less confirmed that the new Corvette ZR1 will feature the new 10-speed automatic gearbox that GM and Ford have developed together.