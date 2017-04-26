Our spy photographer was quick to spot that JLR Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) are already working on the Range Rover Velar SVR. Never before have we seen the SVO division work on a more dynamic version of a JLR vehicle so soon after its world debut.

The new Range Rover Velar made its world debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and is yet to hit the market. Press drives of the brand new Range Rover, which will be positioned in the market between the Evoque and the Sport models, are yet to take place as well.

Range Rover Velar SVR 1 of 6

The Range Rover Velar SVR would get a similar treatment to the SVR models that are currently on the market. It all started with the Range Rover Sport SVR, followed by the F-Type SVR last year. Rumors have been going around about a potential XF SVR in the making, and recently we came across spy shots of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

Assuming that the Velar SVR will be introduced after the F-Pace SVR, it would be JLR’s 4th SVR model to date. We expect the Velar to get some serious aerodynamic tweaks and an engine upgrade in the form of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 550 horsepower and 680 Nm of torque.