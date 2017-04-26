One of Wheelsandmore’s latest projects is their customization program for the Ferrari 488 Spider (GTS). With bespoke styling and a stage III performance upgrade the tuner from Germany takes the prancing horse to even higher levels of performance.

The rear-positioned 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 produces 670 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque as standard. The stage III performance upgrade from Wheelsandmore further elevates the 488’s performance by over 100 ponies to an impressive 777 hp and 895 Nm of torque. This tuned 488 Spider now packs more punch than the Ferrari F12.

In terms of styling the tuner cultivates the brand’s already perfect aerodynamic design. Just the stock wheels have been replaced by matte black F.I.W.E. wheels on one side, while the other side of the supercar showcases the classic 6Sporz² wheel design. The wheels come in 21-inch size as standard, while the 6Sporz² wheels are also available in 22-inch for the rear.