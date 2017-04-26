Earlier this year Fairmont Hotels and Resorts opened their brand new hotel, the Fairmont Quasar, in Istanbul, Turkey. The Fairmont Quasar is housed in two 40-story towers that are part of the Quasar Istanbul complex.

Both 40-story towers that are part of the complex sit on a four-story podium that incorporates luxury retail and various amenities. The towers feature 209 guestrooms including 25 suites and 40 Fairmont gold rooms. Additionally there are 64 residences in the tower complex.

The large development also includes over 21,000 sq ft of meeting and event space and the luxurious Willow Stream Spa.

The hotel’s interior is inspired by two different metropoles: New York and Paris. Together they form a blend of classicism and modernism. Special areas within the five star hotel complex that perfectly portray the design style are the hotel lobby and reception, great room and peacock’s alley. The interior is courtesy of Dallas-based interior design firm Wilson associates.