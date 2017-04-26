We recently got acquainted with Anantara’s amazing resort in Oman and just heard they opened their first European property on the Portuguese Algarve. Located just a 15-minute drive from Faro airport, the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort is located close to the ocean, beaches and marinas.

The new resort features 280 guest rooms with chic interiors inspired from the surrounding region. The resort teamed up with artisans of the local TASA project and created some unique pieces that adorn their 17 luxury suites. Hand woven pool bags, locally sourced cork coasters and Algarvian ceramic fruit bowls express the bespoke identity of the resort’s suites.

Further comforts include an in-room wine humidor, pillow menu and on-call butler service to attend to guests’ every need. Suite guests also have exclusive access to the indoor pool and sauna at the Anantara Spa, which looks out onto the rolling greens. The prestigious Presidential Suite offers an impressive terrace with a private dining area, a new Jacuzzi and a sundeck for enjoying balmy evenings with friends.

Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort 1 of 9

Other amenities include a 24-hour gym facility with tennis courts and personal trainers. As a result of the TASA project collaboration, guests are invited to take part in workshops and purchase local products directly from the on-site boutique.

A true culinary experience awaits guests of the Anantara Vilamoura with the presence of no less than six bars and restaurants. There are options such as poolside dining, lunch at ‘Ria’, which specializes in sea food, a wine-oriented restaurant called ‘EMO’ and an all-day dining venue called ‘Victoria’.

The five-star luxury resort on the Portuguese Algarve is now open and ready for bookings. To get an impression of Anantara Resorts, make sure to read our latest review of the Anantara Al Baleed Salalah in Oman!