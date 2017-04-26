These are the latest spy shots of the 2019 BMW X7. The Bavarian brand started the development of the new flagship SUV over three years ago in close conjunction with the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Codenamed G07, the new luxury flagship SUV will be based on the new CLAR architecture first introduced on the current BMW 7 Series. Sharing the majority of its components with the Cullinan, the upcoming X7 sources many bits and pieces from the BMW X5, including the suspension.

The X7 will be offered with both a rear-wheel drive and xDrive AWD setup. The new flagship is likely to largely mirror the engine options of the BMW 7 Series. Entry models will get six-cylinder engines, while eight-cylinders and a plug-in hybrid drivetrain based on the current X5 xDrive40e will also be an option.

2019 BMW X7 1 of 5

On top of the range will be an upgraded 6.0-liter V12 that we know from the previous BMW 760i. In the BMW 760i it produced a solid 544 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

We can also expect big things from the X7’s interior. The luxury seven-seater is believed to get the most luxurious interior space BMW has ever created, topping that of the current 7 Series. The X7 will be produced in BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, where the brand has invested close to $1 billion last year to boost capacity and prepare the facility for the new X7.

The BMW X7 will reportedly be priced from about €130,000 and will be built at an annual production rate of 45,000 cars.