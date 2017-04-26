Last year in October Danish car designer Henrik Fisker presented his New Emotion EV concept vehicle. He now confirmed that the final production spec of the EV will be revealed on August 17th this summer.

The ‘Emotion’ will be the first car of his new company Fisker Inc. to hit the market. It promises to be just as spectacular as his ‘Fisker Karma’ back in the day. It sports butterfly doors, large flared wheel arches, an aggressive and aerodynamically chiseled exterior, boomerang headlights and a swooping roof line. Look closely and it shows quite some resemblance to the VLF Force 1 V10 car based on the Dodge Viper, a creation of one of his other car ventures.

Fisker Emotion 1 of 4

Under the body things are expected to be just as exciting and unconventional. Fisker mentioned a different powertrain using new battery technology. Developed in-house by Fisker’s battery divison Nanotech, the battery pack of the Emotion incorporates graphene supercapacitors instead of traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The powerful battery pack should provide the Emotion with a driving range of 645 kilometers (400 miles) on a single charge and a top speed of 260 km/h. The company is still working on autonomous driving technology, which is expected to be integrated in a later stage.

The Fisker Emotion will be produced at the VLF facility where currently the VLF Force 1 V10 and Destino V8 models are being produced. Henrik Fisker aims to rival the Tesla Model S with the Emotion and hopes it paves the way for a more affordable alternative that should ultimately beat the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt in terms of price.