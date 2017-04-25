With the opening of the first official Mercedes-AMG store in Tokyo earlier this year, the performance brand of Mercedes puts a new sales concept to the test. With good reason: the AMG portfolio can easily fill a large showroom by itself and global sales of the brand were up by 44% last year, almost reaching the 100,000 mark.

Next in line are Sydney, Shanghai and Abu Dhabi. Head of Mercedes-AMG Tobias Moers said that there haven’t been any discussions so far concerning special AMG showrooms in the UK or home market Germany, but it would only be a matter of time.

Addressing the profitability concern for current dealerships Moers said: “All the independent dealerships are seeing the chance to get money back.” He further added that new AMG showrooms would always share a workshop with a regular Mercedes-Benz dealership close by.