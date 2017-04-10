Meet Aston Martin’s latest bespoke creation based on the Vanquish: the Aston Martin Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition by Q. Commissioned by Aston Martin Cambridge, only ten examples of the highly bespoke vanquish will be built.

The last of those ten special edition Vanquish will be gifted to the RAF (Royal Air Force) Benevolent Fund. Inspired by the Royal Air Force’s red arrows, each of the commissioned Red Arrow editions will feature special design features and carefully hand-crafted interiors.

It is of course no coincidence that it is the globally acclaimed ‘aerobatic unit’ of the RAF, the Red Arrows, from which Aston Martin draws its inspiration. The Vanquish is the brand’s most potent and athletic production car, only deserving of the best there is.

Q by Aston Martin_Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition 1 of 5

The Q by Aston Martin Vanquish S Red Arrows edition is finished in striking Eclat Red, a clear reference to the familiar livery of the Hawks and the Red Arrows’ motto. Further white and blue carbon livery detailing enhance the car’s appearance even more. Appropriately only visible from the sky is the exposed carbon fiber roof panel that is adorned by the likes of a ‘charge’ pattern mimicking the canopy design of a fast jet.

The bespoke design language continues on the inside of the highly limited Vanquish Red Arrows edition by Q. Pinewood green inserts resembling the classic flight suit colors cloak the sports seats, part of the steering wheel, seat belts and dashboard. The signature Red Arrows emblem is embroidered into the seats’ headrests. Additional bespoke styling comes in the form of unique sill and engine inspection plaques, signage and unique twin racing helmets finishes in the Red Arrows livery.

The highly limited Red Arrows Edition by Q is the third special edition vehicle by Aston Martin’s bespoke division. It follows the success of the previous editions, one of which was the highly successful Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Spitfire 80 Edition, which celebrated 80 years since the Supermarine Spitfire’s first flight.