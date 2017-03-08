The Range Rover Velar has now been officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The mid-size Range Rover slots into the model range between the Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover Evoque. Packed with new technology and a brand new design, it is sure to attract customers from both and from the competition too. We took a look at what makes this Range Rover variant so different from the rest.

There are several important features which debut on the Range Rover Velar. Among the most important are the new state-of-the-art Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, super-slim matrix-laser LED headlights, flush deployable door handles and Burnished Copper-coloured detailing embody.

The wheelbase is 2,874mm which is around 100 mm longer than the Evoque and 100 mm shorter than the Range Rover Sport. As you would expect from a modern day Land Rover, the Velar sits upon an aluminium-intensive body structure. Ground clearance is 251 mm with a wading depth of 650 mm.

Six powertrains are available from launch including the 180 hp 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel and a potent 380 hp supercharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. All engines are coupled with a ZF eight-speed gearbox. The fastest model dispatches with a zero to 100 km/h spring in just 5.7 seconds with a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

