Rolls-Royce recently revealed another one-off vehicle, but it is not the kind of car you would expect. As a charity cause the designers at Rolls-Royce created a custom car for the pediatric day surgery unit at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex.

Named the Rolls-Royce ‘SRH’, the exquisite child mover will soon roam the hallways of the local hospital, which are lined with traffic signs to enhance the children’s experience. Completely in fashion, the luxury marque invited two test drivers from the pediatric unit at the hospital to the home of Rolls-Royce. The children witnessed the unveiling of the Rolls-Royce in the same fashion as all other Rolls-Royce VIP customers.

“We are a proud member of the community here in West Sussex. The Pediatric Unit at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester does such vital work in providing essential care to young people and their families,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “We hope that the Rolls‑Royce SRH will serve to make the experience for young people during treatment a little less stressful.”

Rolls-Royce SRH 1 of 12

Rolls-Royce appointed the car’s interior with the same finesse and dedication as it would with its original cars. It comes with a two-tone steering wheel, an interior that is color-matched to the hospital’s coachline and of course there is the spirit of extacy at the very front of the bonnet.

Powering the majestic SRH is a 24 volt gel battery, which ensures a top speed of 10 mph. The speed can be optionally limited to 4 mph. It took the Rolls-Royce bespoke manufacturing team an approximate 400 hours to handcraft the Rolls-Royce SRH, which has now been delivered to the ST Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.