The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet has been officially unveiled ahead of the Geneva Motor Show 2017. It will make its live debut next week, for now, we are able to share official photos and details with you!

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is the fifth varient of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class family. As with the previous version, the E-Class cabriolet gets a classic fabric soft top. It is available in dark brown, dark blue, dark red or black. It uses the same technology as the S-Class Cabriolet, giving it excellent acoustics and the ability to open or close in 20 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

The design of the E-Class Cabriolet is as expected. A diamond radiator grille and centrally located star leave the initial impression while LED High Performance headlamps are standard features. Fully retractable side windows and a taut soft-top complete the side profile while the rear gets slim LED tail lamps. Standard models get a polished aluminium trim while AMG line models benefit from matt aluminium.

The Cabriolet sits 15 millimetres lower than the Saloon with 17-inch wheels standard. It has grown when compared to its predecessor, gaining 67 mm in front width and 68 mm at the rear, as well as 123 mm in width and 30 mm in height.

To keep things comfortable for E-Class Cabriolet customers, an optional AIRCAP automatic draught-stop system and AIRSCARF neck-level heating system is available. The former features an electronic wind deflector.

From launch, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet will get petrol and diesel engines, together with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive for the first time. A 9G-TRONIC gearbox is standard. Direct Control suspension is standard and Dynamic Body Control as an optional extra with adjustable “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Sport+” modes.

The Cabriolet offers optional Air Body Control multi-chamber air suspension. This is coupled to an electronically controlled adaptive damping system which adjusts the damping at each individual wheel to suit the driving situation.

The E-Class Cabriolet gets front wings, bonnet and boot lid made of sheet aluminium. A variety of class-leading safety features keep passengers safe. The roll-over protection system has been developed specifically for the Cabriolet. It consists of two cartridges that are fully retracted behind the rear seats.

Inside, the boot capacity is a generous 385 litres or 310 litres when the roof is open. 50:50 folding rear seat backrests allow a better load space adding to the increase practicality of the E-Class Cabriolet. The entry-level models get two round dials and a 7 inch colour display cluster with an 8.4 inch screen for the central display. Optional equipment includes two high-resolution 12.3-inch displays (31.2 cm, 1920 x 720 pixel resolution).

Command Online is available to couple your smartphone into the infotainment system with integrated wireless charging. It is also possible to use Apple’s smartphone-based infotainment system CarPlay as well as Google’s Android Auto.

The launch of the E-Class cabriolet will be celebrated with a 25th Anniversary special edition. These cars will also get 20-inch 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels, the Cabriolet Comfort package as standard, open-pore elmwood trim, the Air Balance package, illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering, velour floor mats with “25th Anniversary Edition” embroidery, ambient lighting, and the Magic Vision Control.

Inside, they feature designo appointments including the new colour combination of macchiato beige/tizian red with perforated diamond pattern material. Exterior paint finishes will include a new rubellite red metallic or iridum silver – both in combination with a dark red soft top.

There is no word on pricing or availability yet. We expect this will follow!