ABT’s limited edition Audi RS6+ has been officially unveiled ahead of next week’s Geneva Motor Show 2017. Strictly limited to just 50 examples, it is set to be one of the most desirable Audi RS6 packages to date with a powerful performance boost and subtle aerodynamic tweaks!

The Audi RS6+ comes as standard with a potent 605 hp 4.0 litre bi-turbo TFSI engine. With a specially developed ABT Power S control unit, ABT have managed to squeeze an extra 100 hp for a full fat, 705 hp and 880 Nm. To give the ABT Audi RS6+ a unique sound, a complete stainless steel exhaust system with down pipe and sports catalysts are also fitted.

ABT Audi RS6+ with 705hp 1 of 9

ABT have also developed a new set of alloy wheels which debut on the Audi RS6+. The GR alloy wheels measure 22 inches and can be ordered with a “glossy black” or “matte black” colour. Alternatively, ABT’s time tested DR and FR designs are also available if you fancy something different.

Carbon fiber add-on parts include a new front lip, front skirt add-ons, mirror covers, side skirt and rear skirt add-ons as well as the rear spoiler are also designed with visual carbon. ABT wheel arch vents are also fitted together with carbon double tailpipe trims.

Interior packages are also available with leather and carbon fibre options for the dashboard and seat panels. Other items include a gearshift lever badge, floor mats with the RS6+ logo, a matching trunk mat as well as the fascinating integrated entrance light which projects the RS6+ logo onto the floor.