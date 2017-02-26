This beautiful turquoise superyacht from British shipyard Princess Yachts is our feature for this week’s Superyacht Sunday. Named Anka, this 40m superyacht is the fifth vessel in their 40m semi-custom range. She was launched in 2015 and is hull #5.

Anka was designed by the inhouse team at Princess Yachts buts it’s the color on her hull that makes her extra special. Accommodation caters for 10 guests accompanied by a crew of seven. There are five cabins in total, 1 master, 2 VIP staterooms and two twin cabins as well as crew quarters.

Among the amenities provided on the yacht include a 6 person jacuzzi, large beach club with shower – the garage can be converted into a swim platform ultimately increasing the beach club area. A Williams tender is part of the water sports accompanied by toys such as the Seadoo Sparks Jetski, three Seabob F5s, two paddle boards, 2 canoes, fishing gear and more.

Powering Anka is a set of two MTU engines capable of reaching a top speed of 23 knots or a cruising speed of 21 knots. According to info at Marine traffic, Anka is currently moored in the Caribs on the Caribbean. She is available for charter with rates starting from €135,000 per week.