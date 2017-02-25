The Geneva Motor Show 2017 is turning out to be extremely busy. Mercedes-Benz have teased another planned debut, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet. It follows hot on the heels of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe launch and replaces the first generation model released in 2009.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet will be all new. It is expected to feature four models from launch with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, 242 bhp petrol engine in the E 300 Cabriolet, a turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol V6 with 328 bhp in the E 400 Cabriolet and a 191 bhp 2.0-litre diesel in the entry-level E 220 d Cabriolet. The final model will be an E 50 Cabriolet 4Matic, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six petrol engine with 450bhp.

The teaser photo literally shows the roof mechanism retracting into the boot, nothing more. So far as things go, we are none-the-wiser as to what the E-Class Cabriolet looked like. We will of course get full details in the coming week.

Back in 2009, when the original Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet was launched, it served as Mercedes-Benz only four-seater convertible. It has competition nowadays, in the form of the C-Class and S-Class Cabriolet models!